UK's FTSE 100 gains at open on positive results from HSBC, Diageo

Companies FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 advanced at the open on Tuesday, lifted by positive updates from HSBC, Weir Group and Diageo, while BP edged higher after raising its dividend.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) lost 0.2%.

HSBC (HSBA.L) added 2.5% after Europe's largest bank raised its key performance target as its first-half profit surged more than two-fold.

The broader banks index (.FTNMX301010) gained 1.4%.

Diageo (DGE.L) added 2.3% after the world's largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts.

Weir Group (WEIR.L) jumped 5.0% after the engineering firm reported half-year results.

BP (BP.L) rose 2.3% after the oil giant increased its dividend by 10% despite missing second-quarter profit forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier.

Man Group (EMG.L) tumbled 5.8% in early trade even after the hedge fund manager posted a record high in assets under management to $151.7 billion, beating analyst expectations for growth for the first half of 2023.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

