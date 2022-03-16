UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and mining stocks, while investors across the globe awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.4%, with base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) and banks (.FTNMX301010) leading the gains, while the domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 1.9%.

The Fed is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years later on Wednesday and give guidance on future tightening. read more

"Focus will be on Fed's inflation forecast for next year and 2024, as that will provide insights into whether it sees (inflation) on the back of Ukraine crisis as something short or more structural," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Base metal miners jumped 1.9%, lifted by supply concerns and promises of more economic stimulus in top consumer China, while banks (.FTNMX301010), which are likely to benefit in a higher interest environment, rose 1.6%.

"We had a big worry with China on rising COVID cases and lockdowns. Now Chinese authorities have injected a sense of relief into the markets," Cole added.

With inflation rising to 40-year highs and data showing a drop in UK unemployment rate below pre-pandemic levels, investors are widely expecting the Bank of England to lift interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. read more

Among individual stocks, Avast (AVST.L) fell 11.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Britain's anti-trust regulator launched an in-depth probe into U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc's $8.6 billion purchase of the company. read more

IG Group (IGG.L) shed 1.6% after the online trading platform forecast full-year revenue to "moderately" exceed expectations, as the Ukraine crisis increases market volatility, but it predicted slower growth on its U.S. platform.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva

