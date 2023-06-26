UK's FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

June 26 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Monday as losses in financial stocks partially offset strong performances in energy stocks that tracked oil prices higher following a political instability over the weekend in major crude producer Russia.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) held its ground at 7443.45 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) edged 0.2% higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply.

Lloyds (LLOY.L) fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank's rating to "underweight" from "neutral". The broader banking index (.FTNMX301010) was down 0.5%.

Shares of Aston Martin (AML.L) jumped 11.6% after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with U.S. EV firm Lucid Group (LCID.O) to make electric vehicles.

Cineworld Group (CINE.L) dropped 34.4% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.