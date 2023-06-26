UK's FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
  • FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

June 26 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Monday as losses in financial stocks partially offset strong performances in energy stocks that tracked oil prices higher following a political instability over the weekend in major crude producer Russia.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) held its ground at 7443.45 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) edged 0.2% higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply.

Lloyds (LLOY.L) fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank's rating to "underweight" from "neutral". The broader banking index (.FTNMX301010) was down 0.5%.

Shares of Aston Martin (AML.L) jumped 11.6% after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with U.S. EV firm Lucid Group (LCID.O) to make electric vehicles.

Cineworld Group (CINE.L) dropped 34.4% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next