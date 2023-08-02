UK's FTSE 100 opens lower after surprise U.S. credit rating cut sours mood

Reuters
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.6%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Wednesday, as global risk sentiment took a hit after ratings agency Fitch cut the United States' credit rating, while BAE Systems shares jumped after the defence company raised its full-year guidance.

By 0709 GMT, the bluechip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 0.8%, touching a two week low, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) lost 0.6%.

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.

BAE Systems (BAES.L) added 4.7% after Britain's biggest defence company upgraded its guidance for 2023, forecasting annual earnings per share would grow 10-12%.

London-listed shares of Smurfit Kappa fell 3.0%, after Europe's largest paper packaging producer reported a fall in first-half core profit to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion).

ConvaTec Group (CTEC.L) jumped 4.0% after the technology firm raised its full-year guidance.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next