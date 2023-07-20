UK's FTSE 100 rises at open on mining, energy boost

  • FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

July 20 (Reuters) - Mining and energy stocks lifted UK's FTSE 100 at the open on Thursday, with global miner Anglo American topping the index after reporting a jump in first-half copper production.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) fell 0.1%.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 1.9% as prices of most base metals rose.

Anglo American (AAL.L) added 3.2% after the global miner said its first-half copper production surged 42%.

Heavyweight energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) added 0.8% as crude prices edged higher.

A weakening pound continued to support gains on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 a day after data showed domestic inflation easing more than anticipated.

IG Group (IGG.L) added 3.2% after the online trading platform raised its dividend and said it would buy back shares after it recorded total revenues of one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) for the first time in its history.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

