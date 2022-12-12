UK's FTSE 100 slips on central banks' rate hike caution

Summary

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK's export-oriented shares dropped on Monday, dragged down by miners, as investors tread with caution ahead of major central banks' meetings scheduled later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) fell 0.3% by 0814 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are set to raise rates by 50 basis points each later in the week. ,

Miners (.FTNMX551020) lost 1.5%, tracking copper prices lower, while energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) fell 0.3%, bogged down by losses in heavyweights such as Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L).

Among company news, London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L) rose 3.8% after Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) agreed to buy a roughly 4% stake in the bourse operator as part of a deal to migrate the exchange's data platform into the cloud.

Metro Bank (MTRO.L) fell 0.9% after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined it $12.2 million for publishing incorrect information to investors. ($1 = 0.8 pounds)

