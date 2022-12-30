UK's FTSE 100 slips in last trading session of 2022

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 ticks 0.1% lower















Dec 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday as defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples fell, although the index was among the rare bright spots in a year marked by economic worries and political instability.

The FTSE 100, which houses several exporters, (.FTSE) slid 0.4%, but was bound for a more than 1% gain for the year.

In contrast, the more domestically exposed FTSE 250 (.FTMC) was set to end the year sharply lower with a 19% annual decline. The mid-cap index slipped 0.1% by 0815 GMT.

UK markets will see a shortened trading session on Friday and will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.

Defensive sectors including healthcare (.FTNMX201030), utilities (.FTUB6510) and consumer staples (.FTNMX452010), were among the top losers on FTSE 100, falling between 0.3% and 0.4%.

Meanwhile, UK annual house price growth slowed to 2.8% in December from 4.4% in the previous month, as per mortgage lender Nationwide.

