United Kingdom

UK's Gateley says cyber security attack affects small portion of its data

June 16 (Reuters) - Legal and professional services group Gateley (GTLY.L) reported a cyber security breach from a known external source on Wednesday, adding it was confident that the incident was confined to about 0.2% of its data to date.

The company said the impacted data was traced and deleted from the location to which it had been downloaded and that there was no evidence at the moment to suggest the data has been further disseminated.

