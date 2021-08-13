Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK's Gatwick Airport in talks with banks over debt

A passenger arrives at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Gatwick Airport is in talks with its banks over a temporary waiver of its financial covenants, according to a statement issued on Friday by its French majority owner Vinci (SGEF.PA).

"Given the exceptional circumstances affecting air travel, the company states that it has entered into discussions with its lenders to temporarily waive its financial covenants," London Gatwick Airport said in the statement.

The global aviation industry has been hit by travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 crisis.

