Oct 17 (Reuters) - Around 3,000 workers of British labour union Unite, including bus drivers and engineers at transport operator Go-Ahead in London, have secured a 10.5% pay hike, Unite said on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.