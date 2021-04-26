Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomUK's Gove: I did not hear PM Johnson say "let the bodies pile high"

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Monday he did not hear Prime Minister Boris Johnson make a comment that he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown. read more

Asked about the remarks, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Gove told parliament: "The idea that he would say any such thing I find incredible. I was in that room, I never heard language of that kind."

