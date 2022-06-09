1 minute read
UK's Gove says would not challenge PM Johnson for leadership
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that he had no plans to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the leadership.
"Oh God no!" he told Sky News when asked about potentially running against Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party.
Johnson narrowly won a confidence vote on Monday.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton
