UK's Gove says would not challenge PM Johnson for leadership

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that he had no plans to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the leadership.

"Oh God no!" he told Sky News when asked about potentially running against Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party.

Johnson narrowly won a confidence vote on Monday.

