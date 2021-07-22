UK's government is working closely with sectors hurt by COVID isolation rules

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's government is working closely with those sectors impacted by an increased number of workers being forced to self-isolate at home after being contacted by a coronavirus app saying they had been in close proximity to a confirmed case.

"We're obviously aware of the impact that is being felt by some industries and we are obviously working closely with them, specifically on supermarket shelves and food," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have a robust and resilient food supply chain in the UK," he added. The government is expected to publish guidance for businesses hoping to be exempted from self isolation rules shortly.

