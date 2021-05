An information board is seen at Birmingham Airport, as Britain introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, in Birmingham, Britain, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recibe

Britain's "green list" of countries that will be opened for travel without COVID-19 quarantine restrictions will be announced by the transport minister at a press conference at 1600 GMT on Friday, The Sun reported.