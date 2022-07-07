UK's Greg Clark to replace Gove as levelling up secretary -Times

MP Greg Clark arrives ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British lawmaker and former business minister Greg Clark is set to be announced as the country's new levelling up secretary, a reporter for the Times newspaper said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign, sacked Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove late on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.