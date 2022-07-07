1 minute read
UK's Greg Clark to replace Gove as levelling up secretary -Times
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British lawmaker and former business minister Greg Clark is set to be announced as the country's new levelling up secretary, a reporter for the Times newspaper said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign, sacked Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove late on Wednesday.
