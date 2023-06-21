UK's Halfords eyes new bike, tyre market share to grow profits

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Halfords (HFD.L) forecast profit would rise 3% in its current financial year, as it aims to grow market share across the bikes and car parts sectors by keeping prices low as consumers struggle with a cost of living crisis.

For the 12 months to the end of March 2024, Halfords said it was comfortable with analysts' consensus forecast of 53.3 million pounds ($68.1 million).

That compares to the 51.5 million pounds it reported on Wednesday for its last financial year, a fall of 38% on the previous year, with the decline a result of the inflation-driven cost of living crisis and a tough comparison against the COVID-era.

Halfords said sales from cycling and tyres markets were 24% and 14% lower in its last financial year as consumers reined in spending. Chief executive Graham Stapleton said the group had invested in prices to keep them competitive.

"In a very challenging year, our focus has been on supporting both customers and colleagues through the cost-of-living crisis," he said in a statement.

During the pandemic, Halfords profit soared on rising demand for bikes and as consumers, buoyed by higher levels of disposable income, kitted out their cars with new tyres and other products.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.