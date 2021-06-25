Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Hancock apologises over kissing photo, says focused on job

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain June 6, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock apologised on Friday and accepted he had breached social-distancing guidance after a tabloid newspaper published a picture of him kissing and embracing his top aide in his office.

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry," he said in a statement.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg

