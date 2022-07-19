1 minute read
UK's Heathrow faces strike this week as refuellers reject revised pay offer
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 19 (Reuters) - A strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow is set to go ahead later this week and cause delays for hundreds of flights after workers rejected a revised pay offer, labour union Unite said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.