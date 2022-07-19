UK's Heathrow faces strike this week as refuellers reject revised pay offer

An aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

July 19 (Reuters) - A strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow is set to go ahead later this week and cause delays for hundreds of flights after workers rejected a revised pay offer, labour union Unite said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

