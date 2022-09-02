1 minute read
UK's House of Commons says dealing with urgent incident on parliamentary estate
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's House of Commons said it was dealing with an incident on the parliamentary estate on Friday following a series of posts on Twitter by Extinction Rebellion supporters who entered the debating chamber. read more
“We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency,” the House of Commons said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.