UK's House of Commons says dealing with urgent incident on parliamentary estate

An Extinction Rebellion protester stands with a banner on the scaffolding inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's House of Commons said it was dealing with an incident on the parliamentary estate on Friday following a series of posts on Twitter by Extinction Rebellion supporters who entered the debating chamber. read more

“We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency,” the House of Commons said in a statement.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

