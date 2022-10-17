UK's Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives at the BBC, in London, Britain, October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, the finance ministry said as Hunt tries to turn around a loss of confidence in the government's fiscal plans.

"The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability," the Treasury said.

"He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon."

