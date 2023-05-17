UK's Hunt: Inflation fall will not be automatic, requires sticking to the plan
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said there was nothing automatic about reducing the country's double-digit inflation rate and that the government will support the Bank of England (BoE) in its job.
"There is nothing automatic about bringing down inflation. There is a plan and we are going to stick to it," Hunt said in a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
"The Bank of England has their role through monetary policy and interest rates, we support them 150% in that."
