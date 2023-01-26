UK's Hunt: 'Necessary to retain disciplined approach' to reduce inflation















LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said it will be necessary to maintain the disciplined approach of his November budget to help reduce inflation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Hunt announced a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a budget plan in November. He is due to present a budget on March 15.

"The Prime Minister and (Hunt) emphasised that the rate of inflation is only predicted to fall because of the tough decisions the Government had taken at the autumn statement to stabilise the economy," Sunak's office said.

"(Hunt) said it would be necessary to retain this disciplined approach in order to reduce inflation, because it is the greatest driver of the cost of living."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.