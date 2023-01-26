UK's Hunt to prioritize to half inflation - The Telegraph

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in a speech on Friday will prioritize halving inflation in the UK, sticking to his previous plan, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Hunt plans to reject calls from some Tory MPs to bring forward tax cuts, while adding that tough decisions on public spending will be required, the report said.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

