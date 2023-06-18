UK's Hunt rules out direct support for households as mortgage rates soar- FT















June 18 (Reuters) - UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled out giving any direct fiscal support to households struggling with mortgage costs, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Hunt takes the view that such an intervention would drive up government borrowing and fuel inflationary pressure, the report said, citing Treasury sources.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson











