UK's Hunt rules out price caps for supermarkets, but not other steps

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives to the stage to speak at the London Tech Week in London
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives to the stage to speak at the London Tech Week in London, Britain, June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday that price caps would be the wrong way to tackle the high price of food in supermarkets, but that he would discuss possible alternative steps with regulators next week.

"I don't believe capping prices is the right long-term solution.... I will be meeting the regulators next week to talk further about what needs to be done with respect to supermarkets," Hunt told parliament.

Reporting by David Milliken and Suban Abdulla, editing by Alun John

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next