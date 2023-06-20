UK's Hunt rules out price caps for supermarkets, but not other steps















LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday that price caps would be the wrong way to tackle the high price of food in supermarkets, but that he would discuss possible alternative steps with regulators next week.

"I don't believe capping prices is the right long-term solution.... I will be meeting the regulators next week to talk further about what needs to be done with respect to supermarkets," Hunt told parliament.

