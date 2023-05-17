UK's Hunt say Britain needs EV battery making capacity: "Watch this space"















LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said the country needs to have electric vehicle (EV) battery making capacity, speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event.

"Watch this space because we are very focussed on making sure that the UK gets EV and manufacturing capacity," he said.

Automaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI) has warned British car factories will be forced to close with the loss of thousands of jobs if the government does not renegotiate its Brexit deal immediately.

The owner of the Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat brands told parliament that under the current deal it would face tariffs when exporting electric vans to Europe from next year when tougher post-Brexit rules come into force.

