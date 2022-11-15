UK's Hunt sees progressive stance for budget statement















LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, speaking ahead of a budget statement on Thursday, said it would strike a progressive stance and ask more of those who have the most to give.

"We will approach this difficult situation we face progressively, we will be asking those that have more to give more," Hunt said in parliament.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Elizabeth Piper











