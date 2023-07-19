UK's Hunt: Still a long way to go in battle against inflation

Britain signs cooperation pact with EU in financial services in Brussels
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaks during the press conference on the day he signs cooperation pact on financial services with European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said there was still a long way to go to reduce inflation towards target after annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June.

Hunt told reporters on Wednesday that the government and Bank of England had taken difficult decisions on inflation in recent months: "We're seeing the first fruits of that, but there's a long way to go."

Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next