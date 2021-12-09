Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

UK's Javid says: I understand the anger over lockdown party video

1 minute read

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a news conference in Downing Street, London, Britain November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid on Thursday said that he understood public anger over a video appearing to show Downing Street staff joking about having a party during COVID-19 lockdown last year.

"I'm pleased the prime minister has asked for an investigation and I can see also why so many people would have been upset by that video," Javid told Sky News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters