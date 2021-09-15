Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Javid says inflation jump is likely temporary

1 minute read

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid, a former finance minister, said on Wednesday he thought the 3.2% jump in inflation in August was probably a temporary increase but keeping an eye on inflation would make sense for governments around the world.

"My view is I think it is probably a temporary increase," he told BBC Radio, of the 9 year-high inflation reading. "We are globally seeing an increase in inflation and that is something that, for any government, they're going to have to take account into future spending plans."

While Javid said he thought that the government's budget plans for the health service were sufficient to cover any rise in inflation, he added: "Keeping an eye on inflation makes a lot of sense."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:58 AM UTC

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year.

United Kingdom
Environmental activists block major London orbital motorway again

Environmental campaigners blocked parts of the M25 London orbital motorway on Wednesday, causing major disruption to some rush hour traffic around the British capital in their second such protest this week.

United Kingdom
Britain's John Lewis to recruit 7,000 temporary workers for Christmas season
United Kingdom
Britain's financial watchdog set targets for tackling scams
United Kingdom
Northern Irish police arrest four over killing of journalist Lyra McKee