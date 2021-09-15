UK's Javid says inflation jump is likely temporary

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid, a former finance minister, said on Wednesday he thought the 3.2% jump in inflation in August was probably a temporary increase but keeping an eye on inflation would make sense for governments around the world.

"My view is I think it is probably a temporary increase," he told BBC Radio, of the 9 year-high inflation reading. "We are globally seeing an increase in inflation and that is something that, for any government, they're going to have to take account into future spending plans."

While Javid said he thought that the government's budget plans for the health service were sufficient to cover any rise in inflation, he added: "Keeping an eye on inflation makes a lot of sense."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

