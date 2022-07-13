UK's Jeremy Hunt backs Rishi Sunak in PM race -Sky News

Jeremy Hunt, Conservative party leadership candidate speaks during an interview, in London, Britain, July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

July 13 (Reuters) - Former British cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt has backed Rishi Sunak in the race to be UK's next prime minister, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

"Rishi is one of the most decent straight people with the highest standards of integrity that I have ever met in British politics," Sky reported, citing Hunt. "And that's why I would be proud to have him as my next prime minister."

Hunt was knocked out of the leadership election after failing to get the required minimum of 30 votes. read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

