UK's Johnson accelerates booster programme to fight Omicron

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks outside St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched a campaign to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccines after finding that two doses were not enough to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year," Johnson said in a televised address.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

