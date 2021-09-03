United Kingdom
UK's Johnson agrees to work with Dutch PM Rutte on Afghanistan -Johnson's office
LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday agreed to work with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on re-establishing an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allowed, Johnson's office said.
The leaders also discussed in a call the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal with the EU with Johnson reiterating the problems the current operation of the agreement was causing.
