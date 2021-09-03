UK's Johnson agrees to work with Dutch PM Rutte on Afghanistan -Johnson's office

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday agreed to work with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on re-establishing an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allowed, Johnson's office said.

The leaders also discussed in a call the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal with the EU with Johnson reiterating the problems the current operation of the agreement was causing.

Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.