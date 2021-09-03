Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK's Johnson agrees to work with Dutch PM Rutte on Afghanistan -Johnson's office

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday agreed to work with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on re-establishing an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allowed, Johnson's office said.

The leaders also discussed in a call the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal with the EU with Johnson reiterating the problems the current operation of the agreement was causing.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:44 PM UTC

