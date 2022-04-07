1 minute read
UK's Johnson calls attacks in Ukraine a "systematic slaughter"
LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called reported attacks by Russian armed forces on civilians in Ukraine a "systematic slaughter" of innocent people on Thursday.
"I think people looking at what has been happening in Ukraine can see that this is sort of systematic slaughter of innocent people," Johnson said.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
