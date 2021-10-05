Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Johnson casts insulate activists as 'irresponsible crusties'

1 minute read

Insulate Britain activists block a motorway junction near Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that climate change activists who blocked major roads into London were 'irresponsible crusties' who were hindering law-abiding people from going about their business.

"I think they're irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," Johnson told LBC radio.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:07 AM UTC

UK not heading into 1970s-style inflation spiral, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday that the world's fifth largest economy was heading towards a 1970s-style inflationary spiral but demanded that business kick a decades-long addiction to cheap imported labour.

United Kingdom
Shortages, inflation and slow growth fog UK economy
United Kingdom
Banks make slow progress on UK gender pay, while gap widens for insurers
United Kingdom
France: Europe readying steps to make Britain comply with Brexit deal
United Kingdom
Analysis: Brexit cold turkey - UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit