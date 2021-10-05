United Kingdom
UK's Johnson casts insulate activists as 'irresponsible crusties'
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that climate change activists who blocked major roads into London were 'irresponsible crusties' who were hindering law-abiding people from going about their business.
"I think they're irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," Johnson told LBC radio.
