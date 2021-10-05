UK's Johnson casts insulate activists as 'irresponsible crusties'

Insulate Britain activists block a motorway junction near Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that climate change activists who blocked major roads into London were 'irresponsible crusties' who were hindering law-abiding people from going about their business.

"I think they're irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," Johnson told LBC radio.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

