United Kingdom

UK's Johnson to chair emergency meeting on Kabul

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting later on Thursday on the situation in Kabul after an explosion outside the city's airport, his office said.

"The Prime Minister has been updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul and will chair a COBR (security meeting) later this afternoon," a Number 10 spokesperson said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

