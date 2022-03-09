UK's Johnson commits to further tighten sanctions on Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the V4 + UK summit with leaders of the V4 group at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 8, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

March 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he is committed to further tightening sanctions to impose maximum economic cost on Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine on a call with Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening.

Zelenskiy tweeted that the two leaders had also discussed "further support for Ukraine in fighting the aggressor, including defense assistance". He did not give details.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru and David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.