UK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM -aide

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson plans to continue as a member of parliament when he steps down as prime minister, one of his close aides said on Thursday.

Johnson announced earlier on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, but stay in the post until his successor was chosen. read more

"Good to hear the boss will carry on as an MP," James Duddridge, Johnson's parliamentary private secretary, said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.