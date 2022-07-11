UK's Johnson declines to endorse any candidate running to replace him

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M, editing by William James

