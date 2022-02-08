UK's Johnson disappointed by China's treatment of Lithuania

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed disappointment on Tuesday with what he cast as China's coercive trading practices against Lithuania.

"The prime minister reiterated the UK’s disappointment in China’s use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania," a Downing Street spokesman said after talks between Johnson and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James

