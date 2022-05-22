Boris Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps attend an engagement to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London, Britain, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 22 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's blockade of Ukraine's shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

