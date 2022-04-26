UK's Johnson does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to Bury FC at their ground in Gigg Lane, Bury, Greater Manchester, Britain April 25, 2022. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine if he faced more military failures in the country.

Johnson told Talk TV he thought Putin had enough political space, and support in Russia, to be able to back down and withdraw from Ukraine.

Asked if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said he did not think that would happen.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.