UK's Johnson: election night was a tough one for some Conservatives

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after voting at a polling station during the local elections, in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said local election results had made it a tough night for the ruling Conservative Party in some parts of the country.

"We've had a tough night in some parts of the country, but on the other hand, in other parts of the country, you're still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains," he told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M Editing by William Schomberg

