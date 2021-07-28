Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

PM Johnson expects steady recovery for economy this year

The Bank of England can be seen as people cycle through the City of London financial district, in London, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain's economy would show a steady recovery this year albeit with "bumps on the road" after the country posted a strong increase in the number of employees on company payrolls in June.

"You're seeing the job numbers increasing and I think the rest of this year there will still be bumps on the road but I think you'll see a story of steady economic recovery," Johnson told LBC radio on Wednesday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper Editing by William Schomberg

