1 minute read
UK's Johnson hails 'outstanding' job being done by Sunak
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "outstanding job" being done by Rishi Sunak on Friday, after his finance minister faced questions about his wife's tax status.
"I would just stress that the chancellor, Rishi, is doing an absolutely outstanding job and as far as possible, as I think I said yesterday, I don't think people's families should be dragged into things," he told reporters. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.