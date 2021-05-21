Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK's Johnson: I am concerned by report on BBC's Diana interview

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was concerned by revelations around how a bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana was secured by the BBC.

"I am obviously concerned by the findings of Lord Dyson's report," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday.

"I can only imagine the feelings of the, the Royal Family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."

An inquiry headed by former senior judge John Dyson concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit and fake bank statements to secure the interview, and found the BBC had been "woefully ineffective" in investigating his actions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:27 AM UTCPrince Harry: pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs

Prince Harry said he abused alcohol to numb the pain of his mother Diana's death in 1997, and accused the British royal family of neglecting him and his wife Meghan as she contemplated suicide.

United KingdomUK retail spending soars as economy reopens
United KingdomBank of England aims for greener corporate bond portfolio
United KingdomUK media minister says BBC governance may need further reform
United KingdomEnglish COVID-19 prevalence rises after five weeks of falls