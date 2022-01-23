UK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Muslim lawmaker Nusrat Ghani after she was fired from a ministerial position in 2020 regarding claims of Islamophobia and he later invited her to make a formal complaint, his office said on Sunday.

Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - said her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking. read more

Johnson had written to Ghani "expressing his serious concern (about possible Islamophobia) and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so," said a spokesperson for the prime minister. "The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."

Reporting by Paul Sandle

