United Kingdom
UK's Johnson invites Bill Gates, JPMorgan's Dimon, others to dinner -The Telegraph
Oct 15 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a dinner with world business leaders, including Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
Around 20 executives are expected to attend the dinner in a bid to establish "Global Britain," on Oct. 18 at 10 Downing Street, the report added.
