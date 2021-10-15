Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Johnson invites Bill Gates, JPMorgan's Dimon, others to dinner -The Telegraph

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Oct 15 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a dinner with world business leaders, including Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Around 20 executives are expected to attend the dinner in a bid to establish "Global Britain," on Oct. 18 at 10 Downing Street, the report added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

