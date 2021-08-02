Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of 'outrageous' ship attack

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on the second day of the Global Education Summit in London, Britain July 29, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Iran must face up to the consequences of its "outrageous" attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

"Iran should face up to the consequences of what they've done," Johnson told reporters. "This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping."

"A UK national died. It is absolutely vital that Iran and every other country, respects the freedoms of navigation around the world and the UK will continue to insist on that."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas

