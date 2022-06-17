Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 14, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion.

Johnson, who has been vocal in his support of Zelenskiy, posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words "Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again".

The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Johnson's latest show of support for Zelenskiy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Reporting by Muvija M and Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.